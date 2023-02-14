UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Tunisian PM On Sidelines Of World Government Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tunisian PM on sidelines of World Government Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Najla Bouden Romdhane, Prime Minister of Tunisia, on the sidelines of the second day of the World Government Summit 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied at the meeting by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Tunisia and prospects of enhancing cooperation in various vital fields to enhance sustainable development.

The meeting also explored ways in which the two countries can enhance cooperation in the energy, technology, economy, trade and investment sectors.

During the meeting, His Highness conveyed his sincere wishes for Tunisia’s continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between Arab countries to tackle critical challenges and unlock new opportunities for sustainable development. It also discussed the need to strengthen inter-regional cooperation to further enhance economic development, boost investment opportunities and increase incentives for investors and the private sector.

Najla Bouden Romdhane congratulated the UAE on the successful organisation of the World Government Summit, stressing the importance of the annual event in providing a platform for decision makers from around the world to discuss innovative solutions for challenges facing humanity.

The Tunisian Prime Minister praised the strong bonds between the two nations and hoped that they can share knowledge and expertise across various sectors to support bilateral growth and Tunisia’s Vision for 2035.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation.

