Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met today with H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting touched on a number of topics related to the UAE's development, the progress it is seeing in various fields, and the ambitious plans being implemented to drive its vital sectors, especially as UAE prepares to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

The meeting also discussed the many positive outcomes of the UAE's hosting of major global events, including Expo 2020 Dubai, as they as platforms to strengthen cooperation with other countries and pave the way for further development, and how to leverage such events to exchange experiences in all fields, and establish more partnerships in support of the UAE's short- and long-term strategic goals.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman, Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.