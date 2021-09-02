UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed Announce The Launch Of Sweeping 50 Projects To Lead The Next Growth Phase

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce the launch of sweeping 50 projects to lead the next growth phase

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today announced the launch of a bold new series of national strategic projects that will lay the foundations for a new era of growth for the UAE – both domestically and internationally.

The programme of economic and developmental projects are designed to establish the UAE’s regional and international status as a major economic hub and a champion of excellence, with a competitive business environment that will attract investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and talents from across the world. The comprehensive projects will build on the UAE’s successes of the past 50 years and chart an ambitious path for the next 50.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted: "The UAE is starting a new season in a different way this year. We will announce a series of 50 significant economic projects starting from September 5 to lead the next phase of growth."

He added, "the UAE does not wait for the future, it shapes its own future."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tweeted, "50 new national projects will be announced this month, extending our development journey for generations to come.

The people of the UAE are encouraged to take part, harnessing their knowledge, creativity and resourcefulness so our nation can seize the opportunities of the future."

Bringing together all sectors of the society to lead the next era of growth, the projects will cover economic and social development, focusing on entrepreneurship, the digital and circular economies, and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. With these multiple specialisations, the initiative reinforces the goals of economic diversification to broaden the base of the national economy and expand the sources of total income.

The new projects aim to advance the UAE’s economy, a top national priority, to ensure a decent life for citizens and residents, double the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and boost the UAE’s status as an incubator for talents and investors from all over the world. They aim to transform the UAE into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and areas of creativity and innovation, positioning the UAE as a land of opportunities and a destination for those seeking a global testbed of bold and successful ideas.

All efforts are focused on the goal of fostering a knowledge economy and turning the UAE into a laboratory for bold ideas and groundbreaking projects to boost the UAE as a successful global nation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Lead Hub September All From Top

Recent Stories

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO ..

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Developme ..

16 minutes ago
 4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

36 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators ..

Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators on-campus COVID-19 PCR tests

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.