Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, this evening attended the official opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The world's Greatest Show is the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, with 192 participating nations, each with their own dedicated pavilion.

Their Highnesses conveyed the warm greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the representatives of the participating countries, organisations and institutions.

Running under the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the six-month mega event focuses on three tenets: Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity with a view to creating cultural diversity for shaping a brighter future for the world through creative cultural dialogues aimed at introducing innovative, groundbreaking solutions and ideas for a better tomorrow.