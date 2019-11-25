Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend session on UAE’s Hope Probe

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended a session on UAE’s Hope Probe as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Titled "Hope Probe: Eight months to Launch", the session was presented by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, who is in charge of the Advanced Sciences File at the meetings, running in the UAE capital on November 25-26.

Hope, the first Arab probe to Mars, has reached its final stage of environmental testing and will enter another phase of testing to ensure its performance once in space.

Amal in Arabic, the probe is scheduled for launch to space in July from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan to reach Mars in February 2021.

The UAE’s unmanned probe will create mankind’s first integrated model of the Red Planet’s atmosphere.

Addressing the audience, Al Amiri said, "The mission, initiated at the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stems from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed's unique culture purporting that there are no impossibilities."

She added that there is a complete adherence to the mission's budget which equals one third of the total cost of any similar project in the world, noting that after six years of hard work, only eight months are remaining ahead of the official launch.

The Hope Probe is a compact, hexagonal spacecraft whose overall size and weight is comparable to a small car. Once launched next year, it is expected to cruise and reach Mars in seven months, covering a distance of more than 60 million kilometres.