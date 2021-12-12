UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed, Bahrain Crown Prince Attend Finale Of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, have attended the finale round of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, which was held at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi.

The event was also attended by a number of heads of delegations from friendly countries and sheikhs.

