UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed Chair Government Retreat To Plan Next 50 Years

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair government retreat to plan next 50 years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) The government retreat to plan the next 50 years, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, began today, with the participation of government ministers and officials from Federal and local authorities.

The retreat aims to draft a comprehensive strategy for the next 50 years covering all vital development sectors, which will strengthen the UAE’s leading regional position and enhance its competitiveness.

At the opening session of the 2021 ministerial retreat that started on Tuesday, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, announced that a new dynamic governance will lead federal ministries, departments and institutions as part of the national priorities for the country’s next phase.

Al Gergawi stressed that the country’s next 50 years call for a full collaboration among the country’s public, semi-private and private sectors, under an integrated system, to develop innovative work models that define the UAE’s next development journey.

He also announced that a comprehensive media strategy will be developed to share the UAE’s story with the world under a unified media identity.

The new strategic trends aim to draft an advanced work plan to boost the UAE’s position in the global sphere.

The 2021 ministerial retreat coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee that presents a defining point towards a new and accelerated development journey. The retreat aims at establishing new work models and plans for government and private sectors for the next 50 years to make the UAE best country in the world.

Harnessing the efforts and capabilities of all sectors is among national priorities to move the country towards further successes and achievements in line with aspirations of the people of the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Lead Gold Media All From Government Cabinet Share Best

Recent Stories

Lebanon's Vaccine Rollout in Peril as Politicians ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl

4 minutes ago

Recon pays as Pogacar takes UAE Tour climb to exte ..

4 minutes ago

HSBC ramps up Asia pivot as pandemic hammers profi ..

4 minutes ago

Ubaid Shahid, Ibtisam Rehman help Central Punjab r ..

56 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Meets Foreign Minister of Re ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.