Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair government retreat to plan next 50 years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) The government retreat to plan the next 50 years, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, began today, with the participation of government ministers and officials from Federal and local authorities.

The retreat aims to draft a comprehensive strategy for the next 50 years covering all vital development sectors, which will strengthen the UAE’s leading regional position and enhance its competitiveness.

At the opening session of the 2021 ministerial retreat that started on Tuesday, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, announced that a new dynamic governance will lead federal ministries, departments and institutions as part of the national priorities for the country’s next phase.

Al Gergawi stressed that the country’s next 50 years call for a full collaboration among the country’s public, semi-private and private sectors, under an integrated system, to develop innovative work models that define the UAE’s next development journey.

He also announced that a comprehensive media strategy will be developed to share the UAE’s story with the world under a unified media identity.

The new strategic trends aim to draft an advanced work plan to boost the UAE’s position in the global sphere.

The 2021 ministerial retreat coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee that presents a defining point towards a new and accelerated development journey. The retreat aims at establishing new work models and plans for government and private sectors for the next 50 years to make the UAE best country in the world.

Harnessing the efforts and capabilities of all sectors is among national priorities to move the country towards further successes and achievements in line with aspirations of the people of the UAE.