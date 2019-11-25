Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair meeting of Crown Princes to discuss action plans for next ten years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, chaired today a meeting with Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, which took place during the third edition of the UAE Government Annual Meetings which kicked-off on today in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and Abdullah bin Touq, Secretary-General of the Cabinet.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes UAE Government Annual Meetings, and the various phases of development to reach the UAE Centennial 2071, as well as government action programmes to be implemented in the next 10 years, which constitute the first phase of the plan, which spans five 10-year phases.

They also reviewed progress of the UAE National Agenda 2021, along with key achievements made in various sectors.

The UAE Government annual meetings are an important platform that brings together the UAE people and government officials to communicate and interact as a single work group, with the aim of reaching a single goal and achieving the leadership's aspirations to see the UAE become the first in the world in various fields and sectors.