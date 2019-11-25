UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed Chair Meeting Of Crown Princes To Discuss Action Plans For Next Ten Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair meeting of Crown Princes to discuss action plans for next ten years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, chaired today a meeting with Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, which took place during the third edition of the UAE Government Annual Meetings which kicked-off on today in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and Abdullah bin Touq, Secretary-General of the Cabinet.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes UAE Government Annual Meetings, and the various phases of development to reach the UAE Centennial 2071, as well as government action programmes to be implemented in the next 10 years, which constitute the first phase of the plan, which spans five 10-year phases.

They also reviewed progress of the UAE National Agenda 2021, along with key achievements made in various sectors.

The UAE Government annual meetings are an important platform that brings together the UAE people and government officials to communicate and interact as a single work group, with the aim of reaching a single goal and achieving the leadership's aspirations to see the UAE become the first in the world in various fields and sectors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Saud Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair UAE G ..

44 seconds ago

One-in-three women experience physical, sexual abu ..

4 minutes ago

Ultrasound treatment does not really help heal bon ..

4 minutes ago

National Financial Inclusion Strategy's implementa ..

4 minutes ago

2nd Al Dhafra Book Fair features the latest public ..

31 minutes ago

UNHCR Issues Urgent $10Mln Appeal for Victims of F ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.