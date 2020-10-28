Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulate Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa on his wedding

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th October 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today congratulated, through a group video call, Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, on his wedding to the daughter of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Receiving greetings alongside the groom were H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Member of the Executive Council and Nasser Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi.

"I congratulate all Al Nahyan family on this wedding. Your joy is a joy for the whole country. Our country is steadily and happily moving forward and as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, we are prepared for all challenges," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed continued: "We congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan and the daughter of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed on this auspicious occasion and pray to Allah to bless them with a happily married life. We share joy with President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and all relatives of the couple."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation to this initiative of hosting a simple ceremony, given the current circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic.

They called on others to follow such an example when hosting social events in compliance with the safety precautions, necessitated by the outbreak of the pandemic and referred to many solutions provided by modern technology for social gatherings.

They also renewed calls for cooperation with the concerned authorities that are working very hard to contain the pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed engaged in cordial talks about the issues of concern to the country and to the citizens and emphasised that the UAE is capable of overcoming all challenges posed by this global pandemic.

Congratulations were also offered through video calls by H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, Sheikh Majed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Tourism and Antiquities Department, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Finance Department, Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Municipal Department and Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.