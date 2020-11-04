Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss several national issues

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several national issues related to making the Emirati community happy and providing citizens and residents with safety and decent lives.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lauded the efforts of medical and nursing teams and other front-liners in the country to limit the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and protect members of the community from the pandemic, which requires adherence to the precautionary measures issued by relevant authorities to citizens and residents.

During their discussion, Their Highnesses stressed that facing the challenges posed by the virus requires determination, patience and belief in Allah Almighty, highlighting the importance of supporting economic and commercial activities and other events around the country while committing to relevant precautionary measures.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.