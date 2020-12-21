Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss ways to improve happiness, social stability of citizens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as part of their ongoing consultations on national issues related to livelihoods of Emirati citizens and ways of providing them with a sustainable and decent life, happiness and social stability.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed wide-ranging topics including combatting the coronavirus pandemic and containing its negative repercussions, as well as the achievements accomplished to provide vaccines to Emiratis and residents.

They also commended the great efforts of medical and nursing cadres from around the country to protect community members and to preserve the health and safety of the society.

Their Highnesses also addressed the initiative adopted by the UAE to promote domestic tourism in general, to reinforce this vital sector and attract tourists from around the world and spread spirit of optimism among tourists and the Emirati society, in line with the precautionary measures and instructions adopted by relevant authorities to protect tourists and employees of tourism and entertainment facilities from the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE Cabinet announced an initiative to revive the tourism sector, which has begun to recover after the top tier preventive measures adopted by the country and has witnessed flows of Arab and foreign tourists.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group, and several officials.