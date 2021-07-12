Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss matters related to serving nation, citizens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed talked about several issues related to serving the nation and its citizens, as well as the country’s efforts to provide citizens and residents with decent lives, on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also discussed major projects that were launched to increase the UAE’s international competitiveness in all areas, which will benefit the community, help achieve sustainable development goals, boost the country’s leadership and ensure progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of the Emirates Group; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.