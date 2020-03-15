Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss national issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday, to discuss a host of issues related to the welfare and wellbeing of the nation’s citizens.

The two leaders also discussed measured taken to protect Emirati community by the provision of world-class health and social services, as well as high standards of living.

Their Highnesses commended efforts made by national competent bodies and disaster management committees to protect the local community from diseases and epidemics.

They also affirmed the commitment of the leadership, government and national authorities to safeguard and maintain the public health and safety of both Emirati citizens and residents.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, and other senior officials.