Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed have lunch with heads of delegations at Dubai Airshow 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had lunch with the heads of international delegations participating in the Dubai Airshow at the Dubai South Event and Exhibition Centre at the Al Maktoum International Airport.

The luncheon was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the event's organising committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of senior military officials, along with more than 160 military and civilian delegates.