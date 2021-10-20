UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed Meet At UAE Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed meet at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Their Highnesses said that Expo 2020 Dubai, which coincides with the year of preparation for the next 50-year phase of the nation’s development, reflects the nation’s growing role in creating a bridge for cultures and markets to come together to discuss solutions to global problems and ways to unlock humanity’s true potential. Their Highnesses further said the mega global event offers a platform for nations across the world to explore new partnerships to solve challenges and create a brighter future for their people.

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to the nation and its citizens including approved projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the living standards, happiness and wellbeing of Emirati citizens. They also discussed the UAE’s growing regional and global impact and influence, and its unique sustainable development model.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

