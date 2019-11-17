UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed Open 'Dubai Airshow 2019'

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed open 'Dubai Airshow 2019'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today opened the 'Dubai Airshow 2019' at Dubai World Central.

Also present during the opening of the five-day event were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of the event's organising committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of other Sheikhs and senior officials.

