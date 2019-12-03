Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Rulers attend UAE National Day celebrations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes, the official 48th UAE National Day celebration wowed more than 20,000 attendees with an unprecedented theatrical production at the Zayed sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

Titled ‘Legacy of Our Ancestors’, the 50-minutes monumental stage production, which was made possible thanks to the united efforts of 5,000 experts spanning from 70 countries, and featured 900 performers aged six to over-60, took an enthralled audience on a journey through UAE heritage under the light of the moon.

Spectators were treated to a show, which has never been witnessed before in the UAE, with a timeless narrative of stories showcasing the values deep-rooted in the cultural fabric of the proud nation, which have been passed down through generations.

The event was attended by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah; President of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, and President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian were also present.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Gubash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; a number of Sheikhs; ministers; officials; FNC members; Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Eduardo Bolsonaro, Chairman of Foreign Relations and National Defence Committee of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies; Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Madat Guliyev; several top officials of fraternal and friendly countries were also present.

Also, in attendance were a number of cabinet ministers, dignitaries and senior officials, alongside the 20,000 UAE citizens and residents.

The celebration began with a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President’s Representative who passed away in November. Sheikh Sultan left behind a rich heritage that will join the eternal legacy of the UAE ancestors.

He was committed to preserving the heritage of the UAE and the customs and traditions of its people. The tribute featured videos and poems that highlighted the pivotal role of Sheikh Sultan in fostering the unique elements of Emirati identity. The tribute was followed by the UAE National Anthem.

Throughout the epic ‘Legacy of Our Ancestors’ production, the performers on the 10,000 square metre stage narrated historical UAE stories featuring the wisdom, resilience, faith, courage and dignity of the country’s forefathers who were the beacon of light that guided the UAE. The performers shed light on these stories, values and lessons upon which the UAE continues to flourish today.

The show told the story of a girl who dreamt of the moon and drew from its light wisdom and knowledge to write inspirational poetry that is immortalised in UAE history. Ousha Khalifa Al Suwaidi’s name became known throughout Arabia as Fatat Al Arab.

The stories also recalled the sorrows of a mother who stood day after day on the seashore under the moonlight patiently waiting for the return of her son; a story that gives lessons to the coming generations about the values of resilience and determination.

The story of a pearl diver who found fortune after a beautiful and valuable pearl caught in his beard, was also narrated. However, as the days progress the rich man loses all his fortune, but never loses hope and continues to be a hardworking man, thus depicting an epic story about hope and faith.

‘Legacy of Our Ancestors’ reminded the attendees of a story about God’s gifts; a story of the people of a village nearby the shore, who found during difficult times a large object on the shore, which turned out to be a huge whale. The whale was considered by the people as a gift sent to them by God to relieve their difficulties.

The show told an eternal story in the Emirati folklore: of seven unarmed men caught off guard by an invader. Folklore says that when Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa heard the news, he stood firmly and united the tribes under his leadership, rode his fierce Arabian horse ‘Rabdan’ to deter the invader, protect his nation and defeat the enemies - ultimately bringing peace to all.

"Legacy of Our Ancestors" mirrored the lessons and values drawn from Emirati folklore. The successful show crowned the collective efforts and teamwork of the thousands of participants who worked hard throughout the previous months to pay tribute to UAE’s heritage with the largest show that featured the moon and its unique presence in the country’s tradition and folklore.