UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed, Rulers Attend Al Nahyan Wedding

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Rulers attend Al Nahyan wedding

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, attended a reception held in Abu Dhabi to mark the wedding of the son of H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, to the daughter of Sheikh Mohmmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, along with 46 couples.

Attending the wedding reception were H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The wedding reception also saw the attendance of Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Marriage Rashid Saud

Recent Stories

FNC passes three bills

20 minutes ago

Mubadala invests in autonomous, self-driving techn ..

20 minutes ago

Urooj Mumtaz reflects on Pakistan's ICC Women's T2 ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK ..

32 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s GDP set to rise to AED1.5 trillion in 2 ..

35 minutes ago

Minister opens plantation campaign at Lahore Arts ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.