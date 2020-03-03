Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Rulers attend Al Nahyan wedding

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, attended a reception held in Abu Dhabi to mark the wedding of the son of H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, to the daughter of Sheikh Mohmmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, along with 46 couples.

Attending the wedding reception were H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The wedding reception also saw the attendance of Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.