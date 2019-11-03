Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Saud Al Qasimi attend wedding reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 3rd November 2019 (WAM) - Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended today a wedding reception in Dubai, hosted by Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, to celebrate the wedding of his son Saeed to the daughter of Sultan Ahmed Saif AlGhafli.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.

H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, along with Sheikhs and senior dignitaries.

Their Highnesses congratulated the couple and their families, wishing them a happy family life.