UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed, Saud Al Qasimi Attend Wedding Reception

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 09:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Saud Al Qasimi attend wedding reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 3rd November 2019 (WAM) - Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended today a wedding reception in Dubai, hosted by Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, to celebrate the wedding of his son Saeed to the daughter of Sultan Ahmed Saif AlGhafli.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.

H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, along with Sheikhs and senior dignitaries.

Their Highnesses congratulated the couple and their families, wishing them a happy family life.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Sharjah Marriage Rashid Salem Sultan Ahmed Saud November 2019 Family Cabinet

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

51 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

51 minutes ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

1 hour ago

Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dub ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Mali

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler attends 7th Emirati-German Congress ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.