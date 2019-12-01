UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince Attend Final Day Of F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sun 01st December 2019 | 07:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince attend final day of F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, Sunday attended the final day of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 in Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit.

Attending also were heads of delegations of a number of brotherly and friendly countries, state guests, Their Highnesses Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs.

Taking place on 28 November - 1 December, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 is the middle East's biggest international festival.

