Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince attend final day of F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - UPDATE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, Sunday attended the final day of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 in Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit.

Taking place on 28 November - 1 December, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 is the middle East's biggest international festival.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton won the final race of the Formula One season at Abu Dhabi with a dominant run from pole to the flag. Unchallenged, he pulled away from the field and concluded his sixth championship season with a controlled, flawless race for Mercedes.

The race was also watched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mmeber of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; ,H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, along with a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, heads of delegations of brotherly and friendly countries, and state guests.

Foreign VIP guests in attendance also included Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain; His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah of Malaysia; President Ramzan Kadyrov of Chechnya; President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia; President Alpha Conde of Guinea; President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives; President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan; Nechirvan Barzani, President of Kurdistan Region in Iraq; Princess Charlene of Monaco; and several Sheikhs, ministers, statesmen and VIP guests from sisterly and friendly countries including Kuwait, Iraq, Spain, Seychelles, Belarus, Oman, Egypt, Uganda, Azerbaijan, and Brazil.