Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed Watch Aerial Displays At Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, watched the aerial displays organised following the opening of Dubai Airshow today.

Squadron of state-of-the-art US, Russian and French military aircraft conducted the dazzling aerial displays.

National Aerobatic Team, 'Al Fursan,' also welcomed the event participants by impressive array of displays.

The displays were also watched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and military commanders from the UAE and other sisterly and friendly countries participating in the event.

Running from November 17-21 at Dubai World Central, some 1,300 companies from 160 countries are taking part in the event, one of the largest aviation exhibition in the world. 165 civilian and military aircraft will be on display.

