Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohammed Bin Zayed, Rulers Attend UAE National Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highness Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, attended today the UAE 48th National Day celebrations at the Zayed sports City Stadium.

The celebration themed ‘Legacy of our Ancestors’ was held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

