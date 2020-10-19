UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Names Abdulrahman Al-Hareb As Head Of Financial Audit Authority

Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid names Abdulrahman Al-Hareb as head of Financial Audit Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (31) of 2020 appointing Abdulrahman Hareb Rashed Al-Hareb as Director-General of the Financial Audit Authority.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Al-Hareb has over 24 years of experience in audit, risk management and banking. Prior to his appointment as Director-General of the Financial Audit Authority, he held the position of Chief of Audit at Dubai Holding.

In this role, he supervised the annual Dubai Holding Audit as well as the company’s overall risk assessment, internal control structure and corporate governance evaluation.

Al-Hareb holds a bachelor’s degree in business Administration and Accounting from Seattle University, United States. He is a Certified Public Accountant, CPA, and a Certified Internal Auditor, CIA.

