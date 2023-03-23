UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Names Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid As Director-General Of Community Development Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid names Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid as Director-General of Community Development Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid as Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority. The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness thanked the former Director-General of the Authority, Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, for his service during his tenure, and wished him the best in future responsibilities that he will be entrusted with. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the importance of constantly enhancing social services provided to citizens in Dubai as part of efforts to raise their quality of life.

