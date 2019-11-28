Mohammed bin Rashid names Malek Al Malek Director General of Dubai Development Authority

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 28th November 2019 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. 43 of 2019, appointing Malek Sultan Rashid Al Malek as the Director General of the Dubai Development Authority.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.