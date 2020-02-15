Mohammed bin Rashid names Mansour bin Mohammed Chairman of Dubai Sports Council

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) DUBAI,15th February 2020 (WAM) - In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. 5 of 2020 appointing H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairman of Dubai sports Council.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette.