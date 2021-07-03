UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Names New Chairmen Of Al Nasr And Hatta Clubs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr and Hatta Clubs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decision No. (23) of 2021 appointing Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairman of Al Nasr Cultural and Sport Club.

His Highness also issued Decision No. (24) of 2021 appointing Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairman of Hatta sports and Cultural Club.

The two decisions are effective from their date of issuance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports UAE Dubai Rashid From

Recent Stories

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

14 minutes ago

WI defeats Pakistan in 2nd T20I on DLS method

30 minutes ago

Pakistan receives 2.5 m doses of moderna COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 case and death counts slowly going up aga ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan rejects its name on US Child soldiers Pre ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 183.03 million, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.