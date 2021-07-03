Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr and Hatta Clubs

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decision No. (23) of 2021 appointing Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairman of Al Nasr Cultural and Sport Club.

His Highness also issued Decision No. (24) of 2021 appointing Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairman of Hatta sports and Cultural Club.

The two decisions are effective from their date of issuance.