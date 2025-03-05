Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Names New Deputy Director Of Dubai Courts

Published March 05, 2025

Mohammed bin Rashid names new Deputy Director of Dubai Courts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (12) of 2025, appointing Judge Omar Mohammed Miran, Senior Cassation Judge, as Deputy Director of Dubai Courts.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

