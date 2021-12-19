Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered condolences to the family of the late prominent Emirati businessman, Majid Al Futtaim.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, who also offered condolences to the Futtaim family.