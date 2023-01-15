UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Offers Condolences On Death Of Khalfan Bin Kharbash

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) DUBAI, 14th January, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today offered his condolences on the death of Khalfan bin Kharbash.

During his visit of the mourning Majlis today, H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to dwell him in Jannatul Firdaus and grant them the strength to sustain his loss.

The family expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his sincere condolences.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, also visited the mourning Majlis and extended his condolences.

