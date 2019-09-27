UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Offers Condolences On Death Of Al Nuaima Al Ketbi

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Al Nuaima Al Ketbi

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Friday extended his condolences on the death of Al Nuaima Ali bin Suwailem Al Ketbi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Friday extended his condolences on the death of Al Nuaima Ali bin Suwailem Al Ketbi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Lahbab area n Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the husband of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Family

Recent Stories

Cricket action continues in Quetta on Saturday

10 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Lahore

7 minutes ago

China firmly support multilateralism

7 minutes ago

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) issues warning to ..

7 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to inaugurate gas supply sch ..

7 minutes ago

Two Illegal gateway exchange raided in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.