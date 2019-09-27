Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Al Nuaima Al Ketbi

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Friday extended his condolences on the death of Al Nuaima Ali bin Suwailem Al Ketbi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Friday extended his condolences on the death of Al Nuaima Ali bin Suwailem Al Ketbi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Lahbab area n Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the husband of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.