Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khamis Al Suwaidi

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Friday extended his condolences on the death of Khamis Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Rifa' Area here, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and provide his family with patience.

He was accompanied by Khalifa bin Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department and others.