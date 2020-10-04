UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Offers Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait On Death Of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrived in Kuwait on Sunday to offer condolences to the Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the deepest condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sheikh Nawaf.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by a senior delegation that included H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and Dr. Musleh Ayidh Al Ahbabi, Charge d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed and his delegation were received at the Amiri Airport in Kuwait by H.H. Sheikh Nawaf, Kuwait's National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah Sheikh Mohammed and his delegation return to the UAE after offering condolences.

