Mohammed Bin Rashid Offers Condolences To UAQ Ruler On Passing Of His Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the passing of his mother, the late Sheikha Hessa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
During his visit to the condolence majlis at the Ruler’s Court in Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his heartfelt sympathies to Sheikh Saud and to H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, praying that Allah Almighty grant the deceased His mercy and eternal peace, and bestow patience and solace upon the Al Mualla family.
