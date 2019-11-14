Mohammed bin Rashid opens 17th legislative chapter of FNC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the first regular session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, FNC, on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stood on the main podium to deliver the welcoming speech.

Following the opening ceremony, senior FNC member Ali Jassim Ali delivered a speech in which he welcomed the Vice President, and hailed the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, for its keenness to support the FNC as a main pillar of the country's union.

Ali added that the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was keen for the country's citizens to take part in the nation's work, and hence ordered the establishment of the Federal National Council to represent the entire population of the UAE.

The session was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Also present were, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; ministers; senior officials; and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state.