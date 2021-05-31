UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Orders Aid Flight To Transport Much Needed Cholera Kits To Bangladesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to transport much needed cholera kits to Bangladesh

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered an aid flight to transport much needed cholera kits from the World Health Organisation’s logistics hub in Dubai to Bangladesh to assist the country in combating an escalating cholera outbreak.

Under His Highness’s directives, the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai chartered an Emirates Sky Cargo aircraft to deliver 50.7 metric tonnes of cholera kits to Bangladesh. The aircraft carrying the cholera kits provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) from its IHC warehouses left Dubai International Airport today for Dhaka.

Giuseppe Saba, IHC CEO said: "This urgent aid flight to Bangladesh amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation around the world reflects the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and confirms Dubai’s commitment to taking international humanitarian action to help communities most in need. We are very proud of the extraordinary efforts of the humanitarian community based in Dubai to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and other emergencies."

"We should not overlook infectious diseases such as cholera at this time when essential health services are overwhelmed by COVID-19.

Millions of people in Bangladesh continue to be at risk of this endemic disease, and our mitigation efforts to control cholera outbreaks should continue," said Dr. Bardan Jung Rana, WHO Representative.

Robert Blanchard from the WHO Logistics team in Dubai said: "In response to ongoing health needs in Bangladesh, the World Health Organisation is immediately deploying 50.7 metric tonnes of much needed cholera kits from its logistics hub located within the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, UAE. The cholera supplies WHO is sending today to Bangladesh valued at US$131,000 will reach 20,000 patients."

He added: "Responding to health emergencies within a health emergency, the Government of the UAE, IHC, and Emirates SkyCargo have once again answered the call to support the World Health Organisation’s global medical supply operations. It is worth noting that children under five have the highest incidence of cholera which represents nearly half of the mortality, where the fatality rate among children 1 to five years old is estimated to be more than 10 times that of adults. The rapid deployment of these life-saving medicines and medical supplies is vital to WHO’s ongoing health emergency response efforts, particularly as we simultaneously respond to the tremendous demands associated with a global pandemic."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Bangladesh UAE Dubai Dhaka Rashid Hub Islamabad High Court From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai is UAE&#039;s message of peace to ..

24 minutes ago

New Russian National Security Strategy Points to N ..

8 minutes ago

Past govts inked expensive power project agreement ..

8 minutes ago

Plan devised to beautify underpasses, flyovers, pe ..

8 minutes ago

Past rulers' negligence led to marked reduction in ..

8 minutes ago

POA executive committee meeting takes important de ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.