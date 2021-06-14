UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Orders Humanitarian Aid Flight To Volcano-hit Goma In Congo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight to volcano-hit Goma in Congo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered an aid flight to transport much needed aid to volcano-hit Goma in Democratic Republic of the Congo on the request of the humanitarian community.

An aid flight chartered by the International Humanitarian City (IHC) left Dubai from Al Maktoum International Airport at DWC for Kigali in Rwanda to deliver aid in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The aid consignment of 93 metric tonnes contains water purification kits from the WFP’s UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD), and Shelter Relief Items & PPE from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), all which are prepositioned in IHC warehouses in Dubai to assist the humanitarian crisis building up in Goma, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of International Humanitarian City, said, "Thanks to the generosity and ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai is able to respond rapidly to evolving crises globally and help those most in need. The worldwide battle against COVID-19 has made these humanitarian efforts and aid flights even more important.

With the help of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the IHC in Dubai, along with its members, will continue to work to serve humanity."

Ilir Caushaj, Head of IFRC’s Global Fleet and Logistics Hub in Dubai, said, "The Global Logistics Hub of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Dubai is responding to the Goma volcano eruption in Rwanda by sending various relief items in the aid flight including blankets, shelter toolkits, kitchen sets, personal protection equipment, mosquito nets and others to alleviate the suffering of affected people."

He added, "The International Federation expresses its appreciation for the continuous support provided by the International Humanitarian City and the Government of Dubai, which contributes to alleviate human suffering around the world."

Belkacem Benzaza, UNHRD Dubai Hub Manager said, "Thanks to the in-kind flight generously provided by IHC, WFP-UNHRD in Dubai was able to facilitate the deployment of Action Against Hunger’s humanitarian equipment to Kigali to provide much needed access to safe drinking water to over 20,000 people affected by the recent volcano eruption in Goma, DRC."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Water Dubai Goma Rashid Kigali Rwanda Democratic Republic Of The Congo Hub Islamabad High Court All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 22 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi ..

39 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

1 hour ago

Bodour Al Qasimi reflects on IPA’s contributions ..

1 hour ago

Different deptts at S.Punjab Secretariat serving m ..

3 minutes ago

Notre-Dame cathedral seeks more money for interior ..

3 minutes ago

Cleanup of Oil Spill on Northern Sakhalin Shore to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.