Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight to volcano-hit Goma in Congo

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered an aid flight to transport much needed aid to volcano-hit Goma in Democratic Republic of the Congo on the request of the humanitarian community.

An aid flight chartered by the International Humanitarian City (IHC) left Dubai from Al Maktoum International Airport at DWC for Kigali in Rwanda to deliver aid in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The aid consignment of 93 metric tonnes contains water purification kits from the WFP’s UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD), and Shelter Relief Items & PPE from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), all which are prepositioned in IHC warehouses in Dubai to assist the humanitarian crisis building up in Goma, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of International Humanitarian City, said, "Thanks to the generosity and ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai is able to respond rapidly to evolving crises globally and help those most in need. The worldwide battle against COVID-19 has made these humanitarian efforts and aid flights even more important.

With the help of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the IHC in Dubai, along with its members, will continue to work to serve humanity."

Ilir Caushaj, Head of IFRC’s Global Fleet and Logistics Hub in Dubai, said, "The Global Logistics Hub of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Dubai is responding to the Goma volcano eruption in Rwanda by sending various relief items in the aid flight including blankets, shelter toolkits, kitchen sets, personal protection equipment, mosquito nets and others to alleviate the suffering of affected people."

He added, "The International Federation expresses its appreciation for the continuous support provided by the International Humanitarian City and the Government of Dubai, which contributes to alleviate human suffering around the world."

Belkacem Benzaza, UNHRD Dubai Hub Manager said, "Thanks to the in-kind flight generously provided by IHC, WFP-UNHRD in Dubai was able to facilitate the deployment of Action Against Hunger’s humanitarian equipment to Kigali to provide much needed access to safe drinking water to over 20,000 people affected by the recent volcano eruption in Goma, DRC."