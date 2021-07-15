UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Orders Promotion Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decision promoting a number of senior officers, non-commissioned officers and personnel from Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, GDRFA, and the Dubai Civil Defence.

Sheikh Mohammed ordered the promotion of Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defence, and Talal Humaid Balhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Security, to the rank of Lieutenant General, in recognition of their efforts and contributions to enhancing the security in Dubai in accordance with the highest international standards, making Dubai one of the world's safest cities.

The promotions included 5,823 officers, NCOs and personnel from Dubai Police, 483 from the GDRFA and 299 from Dubai Civil Defence.

Lt. Gen Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the gesture. He also called on the police and public security personnel to intensify their efforts in order to enhance the UAE’s reputation globally, under the wise leadership "The great strides made by the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, come with the great responsibility of safeguarding the country's achievements," he added.

