Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and humanitarian airbridge to support Morocco’s earthquake victims

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today directed Dubai Police’s rescue teams to send urgent aid to support rescue efforts in Morocco in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck the country on Friday night.

His Highness also ordered the creation of a humanitarian airbridge to enable the charity institutions affiliated to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Morocco.