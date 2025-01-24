Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens in January

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the UAE continues to enhance its housing system to support citizens and address their needs promptly and effectively.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said that approvals issued in January under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program benefited over 1,300 citizens with a total value exceeding AED1 billion.

He added that efforts are underway to increase the number of beneficiaries throughout the year to address all pending applications.

Reflecting on achievements in the housing sector over the past two years, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed noted that 13,000 applications were processed and approved, with the current waiting period reduced to just two months – a timeline that ranks among the shortest globally.

He further underlined the UAE's commitment to fostering family stability through continuous improvements in housing services, emphasising the development of an integrated system to streamline approvals across funding and housing entities. The aim, he said, is to eventually enable approvals within a single day.

The UAE remains committed to advancing its national housing system through comprehensive strategies that ensure sustainability in the delivery of housing services, with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program playing a central role in realising this vision.

