Mohammed Bin Rashid Pardons 1,518 Inmates Ahead Of Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 1,518 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Attorney General of Dubai Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan said the pardon reflects H.

H. Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to reunite the pardoned individuals with their families during the Holy Month. The pardon gives the released prisoners an opportunity to get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community, he added.

Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has already commenced the legal procedures to implement H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s order, said Al-Humaidan.

