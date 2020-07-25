Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the release of 203 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments ahead of Eid Al Adha.

On this occasion, the Attorney General of Dubai Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s order to pardon the prisoners is an opportunity for them to start a new life and is aimed at alleviating their families’ hardship, as well as giving them the opportunity to reintegrate themselves into society.

The Attorney General also said that the public prosecution will immediately commence the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order so that the pardoned individuals spend Eid Al Adha with their families.