Mohammed Bin Rashid Pardons 430 Inmates Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 430 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister, has ordered the release of 430 prisoners of different nationalities on the advent of Eid Al Adha.

The Attorney-General of Dubai Essam Issa Al Humaidan said His Highness’s gesture to pardon inmates aims to offer them a fresh start in life, ease their families’ suffering, and help them reintegrate into the community.

Humaidan also said that Dubai Public Prosecution has immediately begun coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.

