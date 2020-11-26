UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Pardons 472 Prisoners Ahead Of The UAE’s 49th National Day

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of the UAE’s 49th National Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 472 prisoners of Dubai’s punitive and correctional institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day.

Dubai Attorney General Issam Al Humaidan said that Sheikh Mohammed’s decision to pardon prisoners on national occasions reflects his keenness to offer the pardoned inmates a chance to reintegrate into society.

Al Humaidan added that the Dubai Public Prosecution has started coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.

