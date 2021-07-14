UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Pardons 520 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 520 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments ahead of Eid Al Adha.

On this occasion, Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s order to pardon the prisoners is an opportunity for them to start a new life and is aimed at alleviating their families’ hardship, as well as giving them the opportunity to reintegrate themselves into society.

The Attorney General also said that the public prosecution will immediately commence the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order so that the pardoned individuals spend Eid Al Adha with their families.

More Stories From Middle East

