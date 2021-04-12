UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Pardons 553 Prisoners Ahead Of Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 553 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 553 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Attorney General of Dubai Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan said the pardon reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to reunite the pardoned individuals with their families during the Holy Month. The pardon gives the released prisoners an opportunity to get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community, he added.

Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has already commenced the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order, said Al-Humaidan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Dubai Rashid From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court notifies timings for Ramazan

8 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Urges Parties to Negoti ..

8 minutes ago

Princes William, Harry in emotional tributes to gr ..

8 minutes ago

World's priciest painting may be a Leonardo after ..

8 minutes ago

KP Govt finalizes by-laws for establishment, regul ..

8 minutes ago

UN chief calls for 'resilient' response to recover ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.