Mohammed Bin Rashid Pardons 650 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has ordered the release of 650 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Attorney General of Dubai Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s order to pardon the prisoners reflects his keenness to bring happiness to their families and give them an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate themselves into society.

Al-Humaidan further said Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has commenced the legal procedures to implement H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s order.

