Mohammed Bin Rashid Pardons 672 Prisoners Ahead Of UAE's 50th National Day

Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 672 prisoners from punitive and correctional establishments in Dubai, ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.

On this occasion, the Attorney-General of Dubai, Essam Issa Al Humaidan, said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s order to pardon the prisoners reflects his keenness to give the convicted inmates a chance to start a new life and alleviate their families’ hardship, as well as provide them the opportunity to reintegrate into society. He said the gesture also reflects one of the UAE’s key national values of tolerance.

Dubai Public Prosecution will immediately commence the legal procedures required to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order.

