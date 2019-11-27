Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 674 prisoners ahead of UAE’s 48th National Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has ordered the release of 674 prisoners of Dubai’s punitive and correctional institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 48th National Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has ordered the release of 674 prisoners of Dubai’s punitive and correctional institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 48th National Day.

Dubai Attorney General Issam Al Humaidan said that Sheikh Mohammed’s decision to pardon prisoners from Dubai’s correctional facilities on Islamic and national occasions reflects his keenness to offer the pardoned inmates a chance to reintegrate into society.

Al Humaidan said the Dubai Public Prosecution has started coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.