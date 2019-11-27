UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Pardons 674 Prisoners Ahead Of UAE’s 48th National Day

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 674 prisoners ahead of UAE’s 48th National Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has ordered the release of 674 prisoners of Dubai’s punitive and correctional institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 48th National Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has ordered the release of 674 prisoners of Dubai’s punitive and correctional institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 48th National Day.

Dubai Attorney General Issam Al Humaidan said that Sheikh Mohammed’s decision to pardon prisoners from Dubai’s correctional facilities on Islamic and national occasions reflects his keenness to offer the pardoned inmates a chance to reintegrate into society.

Al Humaidan said the Dubai Public Prosecution has started coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Dubai Rashid From

Recent Stories

State must not curb Students’ Solidarity March

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Zambian President

7 minutes ago

QS Asia University Rankings 2020: NUST retains No. ..

7 minutes ago

Prosecutors Ask to Sentence Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minist ..

3 minutes ago

Encroachers reoccupy Chaungi No 22

8 minutes ago

NA standing committee meeting on Law and justice h ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.